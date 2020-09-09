Advertisement

Active COVID-19 cases keep on downward trend in South Dakota

Only two of South Dakota's new COVID-19 infections are West River.
By KEVN Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 11:21 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Active cases in South Dakota are on the decline Wednesday as the South Dakota Department of Health reported total cases in the state are down to 2,434.

State health officials confirmed 169 additional cases Wednesday bringing south Dakota’s known total cases to 15,571. Active cases fell by 245 to 2,434 due to over 400 additional recoveries.

The number of active cases rose sharply beginning in mid-August, but have declined by over 500 since Sunday.

No new deaths were reported Wednesday. The state’s total remained at 173.

Hospitalizations increased to 76 on Wednesday by eight from Tuesday (68), despite the fall in active cases. Total hospitalizations are now at 1,109 for South Dakota.

The total persons tested negative is now at 142,318, up from Tuesday (141,283).

There were 1,203 total persons tested reported on Wednesday.

County updates for Tuesday:

Pennington County saw 24 new cases confirmed by state officials Wednesday. Pennington has 335 active cases Wednesday, which is down significantly from Tuesday (370). The county has had a total of 1,666 cases.

Meade County has 78 active cases Wednesday, down 20 from Tuesday (98). The state confirmed two new cases. Overall, Meade County has had 348 total confirmed cases.

Butte County has 22 active cases Wednesday, down one from Tuesday (23) and the state confirmed three new cases in the county Wednesday.

Custer County has 51 active cases Wednesday, down four from Tuesday (55). State officials reported one new case in the county Wednesday.

Lawrence County confirmed three new cases Wednesday. The county has 67 active cases Wednesday, down from Tuesday (80). The county has had a total of 267 cases ever.

Oglala Lakota County currently has 25 active cases on Wednesday, down from Tuesday (31). The state didn’t report any new cases in the county.

Ziebach County has 12 active cases, the same as Tuesday. Wednesday, the state didn’t report any new positive cases.

Haakon County has two active cases Wednesday, the same as Tuesday. The state didn’t report any new positive cases in Haakon on Wednesday. Overall, the county has had a total of eight cases ever in the county.

Fall River County has 36 active cases Wednesday, the same as Tuesday. Officials reported two new cases in the county.

