A nice weekend ahead with 90s possible next week

By Matt Gontarek
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 9:21 AM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After record breaking cold and snow, there is a sign of hope that Summer might not be gone just yet. We’ll begin to warm up today with highs in the mid to upper 50s, but another chilly night with frost possible in some areas in the Black Hills. Thursday we’ll begin to see temperatures back into the 60s with the chance of an isolated shower overnight into Friday morning. Friday will bring temperatures in the 70s with partly cloudy skies.

With a drier and warmer pattern expected to make a return on Friday, winds could be pretty gusty into the weekend. A refreshing and nice weekend is much needed after the temporary taste of Winter.

Starting next week, we may see temperatures back in the 90s for some areas bringing a much needed warm up with the last couple of weeks of Summer on the horizon.

Freeze Warning tonight, gradually warmer into the weekend

From 102°F on Saturday to snow on Monday

Earliest freezing temperature: September 7th, 2020 (Previous: September 11th, 1921/September 11th, 2014)

Cold Rain and Snow - Hello Winter!

A rain/snow mix continues across KOTA Territory into Tuesday morning.

From Summer, right into Winter Early this Week

Labor Day Winter Storm Watch for the Northern and Central Hills and NE Wyoming

September bringing a Winter Storm Watch

Warm and windy Sunday, rainy and cooler Labor Day

Warm and windy Sunday, rainy and cooler Labor Day

Triple digit temperatures to begin the weekend

Record high heat expected for Downtown Rapid City Saturday.

Record high heat Saturday

Hotter and Drier to close the week

