Snow covered the Black Hills Monday night leaving some to ponder the craziness of this weather

LEAD-DEADWOOD, S.D. (KEVN) - Overnight Lead-Deadwood turned into a winter wonderland with reports of 10 inches of snow just in Lead and some couldn’t believe their eyes.

City Administrator Mike Stahl from the City of Lead says snowfall this early isn’t common, but crews were ready.

“So the crews were all ready this weekend. Being ready means that trucks are ready, fueled up, the snowplows are operational, the trucks are full of sand, so it’s just a matter of waiting for it to hit," says Stahl.

Once the snow fell, crews were sent out to deal with the aftermath.

“It is crazy, but it’s beautiful," says resident Kim Borsch. "Could have held off a little longer to save some of the trees and currently I’m going for a walk because there’s no power.”

For Borsch the storm is a welcome gift.

“I love the snow. My birthday month is September and I always wish for snow on my birthday month, so I’m pretty happy with it," says Borsch.

The snowfall didn’t just bring joy to those in Lead, but also one couple in Deadwood visiting all the way from Texas, and let’s just say Ray and Debbie Letham had a lot of fun Tuesday Morning.

“My wife made the snowman just now," says Ray. " I enjoy it, I’ve been building them since I was a little kid every time I saw the snow I had to have another one, and I thought I got to make one before I leave," says Debbie.

The Lethams had planned a summer vacation to visit family but were glad they packed warm clothes just in case.

