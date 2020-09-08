Advertisement

Dismountsthrice charged with allegedly killing man, beating sleeping minors with hammer

Allac “A.J.” Dismountsthrice, 28, was formally charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder during Seventh Judicial Circuit Court on Tuesday.
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:41 AM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Rapid City man could suffer the death penalty after his suspected involvement in a triple-assault that led to one victim’s death.

State’s Attorney Office prosecutors accused Dismountsthrice of beating three people in their sleep with a hammer on Sept. 3. Two of the victims were minors, and the assault resulted in the death 39-year-old Richard Montanez of Rapid City, whom passed away from injuries sustained in the attack.

Magistrate Judge Marya Tellinghuisen set his bond at $1 million cash at the request of the State’s Attorney Office.

First-degree murder is a Class A felony carrying the maximum penalty of death or life in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

The two counts of attempted murder are Class 2 felonies collectively carrying a penalty of 50 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

