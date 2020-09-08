Advertisement

Donation lets others find new career

By Blake Joseph
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 1:38 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The Career Learning Center of the Black Hills (CLCBH), a Program of the Black Hills Special Services Cooperative, has been providing assessments to businesses, government entities, and nonprofit agencies for over 20 years, welcoming more than 2,000 test-takers annually. These individuals are seeking a vast range of professional assessments, licensure, certification, and entrance into educational programs. Over 80 exams are offered in a variety of industries such as medical, real estate, information technology, and computers, education, trades, and public safety, as well as employment verification.

The South Dakota Community Foundation graciously provided a grant in the amount of $19,242 to purchase 18 computers and monitors for professional certification and licensure assessments.

A sample of success stories from the assessment center includes offering state contracting licensure tests after a test center closed, which include the National General Building Contractor, South Dakota Electrical Contractor, National Standard Journeyman, Mechanical Storage Tank Operator, and Low Voltage General Technician. The CLC collaborates with Western Dakota Technical Institute to offer graduates an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and Paramedic Certification exams. Another example is a successful petition to offer the Certification for Emergency Nursing exam as requested by Regional Health to alleviate the burden and expense to travel to Denver to test. Other successful petitions have included the SD Real Estate Broker Exam and the National and State portions of the SD Division of Insurance Exam, the Healthcare Technology Specialist exams, and the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board Exam.

