Active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations decline on Tuesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Both active COVID-19 cases and current hospitalizations dropped in the South Dakota Department of Health’s latest coronavirus report.

Health officials confirmed 105 new cases Tuesday, bringing total known cases in the state to 15,403. However, active cases fell by over 200 to 2,679 due to new recoveries.

Current hospitalizations fell by ten to 68.

The total deaths in the state related to COVID-19 remained at 173 on Tuesday.

The state processed 686 total tests on Tuesday, including tests for 593 new individuals. This is lower than the average of around 1,000 daily tests in recent weeks.

Universities and K-12 schools in South Dakota:

Both K-12 schools and the state’s universities saw an increase in COVID-19 cases in the state’s latest weekly report, which was released Tuesday.

The state’s colleges and universities have seen 275 additional COVID-19 cases in the past week, for a total of 842 cases. Of those cases, 806 are among students, 36 are among staff.

K-12 schools saw 140 new cases in the past month, bringing total known cases to 452. Of those cases, 297 are among students, 155 are among staff.

County updates for Tuesday:

Pennington County saw seven new cases confirmed by state officials Tuesday. Pennington has 370 active cases Tuesday, which is down from Monday (415). The county has had a total of 1,642 cases.

Meade County has 98 active cases Tuesday, down from Monday (117). The state didn’t confirm any new cases. Overall, Meade County has had 346 total confirmed cases.

Butte County has 23 active cases Tuesday, down from Monday (27) and the state confirmed one new case in the county Tuesday.

Custer County has 55 active cases Tuesday, down from Monday (59). State officials didn’t report any new cases in the county Tuesday.

Lawrence County confirmed one new case Tuesday. The county has 80 active cases Tuesday, down from Monday (90). The county has had a total of 264 cases ever.

Oglala Lakota County currently has 31 active cases on Tuesday, same as Monday. The state didn’t report any new cases in the county.

Ziebach County has 12 active cases, the same as Monday. Tuesday, the state didn’t report any new positive cases.

Haakon County has two active cases Tuesday, up one from Monday (1). The state reported one new positive case in Haakon Tuesday. Overall, the county has had a total of eight cases ever in the county.

Fall River County has 36 active cases Tuesday, down one from Monday (37). Officials reported one new case in the county.

