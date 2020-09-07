Advertisement

Wind Cave still waits to see how to offer tours safely

Wind Cave National Park
By Chiu-yi Lin
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 8:22 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The elevator to the cave at Wind Cave National Park is currently being repaired, and Tom Farrell, the chief interpretation with the park, says, they expect the elevators to be done around the end of September or early October.

The national park is also starting to look at what it would take to safely offer cave tours, but Farrell says, at this point, it is still dependent on CDC guidelines and recommendations concerning social distancing.

”It’s been a tough summer,” Farrell comments, “I mean, you know, we’re Wind Cave National Park, and people want to see the cave, and we want to give tours of the cave, and obviously we’ve had to turn them down, so we’re looking forward to getting the elevators back, and we’re looking forward to having the pandemic behind us, so we can start operating again. "

Farrell says, the park is still open and there’s always wildlife to view and trails to hike.

