Man killed in Harding County motorcycle accident

BUFFALO, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a 44-year old man was killed in a motorcycle crash north of Buffalo Sunday morning.

The Patrol says the man was riding an Indian motorcycle south on US Highway 85 17 miles north of Buffalo at 12:41 a.m. Sunday when he lost control and was thrown from the motorcycle.

The Patrol says he was not wearing a helmet and later died from his injuries.