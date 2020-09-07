Advertisement

Man killed in Harding County motorcycle accident

Motorcycle Accident
Motorcycle Accident(AP Images)
By Jack Caudill
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 9:42 AM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a 44-year old man was killed in a motorcycle crash north of Buffalo Sunday morning.

The Patrol says the man was riding an Indian motorcycle south on US Highway 85 17 miles north of Buffalo at 12:41 a.m. Sunday when he lost control and was thrown from the motorcycle.

The Patrol says he was not wearing a helmet and later died from his injuries.

Latest News

News

Duluth Bishop-Elect resigns amid sexual abuse allegation

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The Diocese of Rapid City announced the accusation that happened when Father Mulloy was a priest in that diocese during the 1980s.

News

Fallen Sturgis firefighter remembered on Sept. 7

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By KOTA Staff
On Sept. 7, 2018, 43-year-old Staff Sgt. Fischer was hit by a piece of propane tank that exploded. The homeowner, 82-year-old Raymond Bachmeier of Tilford, also died.

News

Man killed in Harding County motorcycle accident

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jack Caudill
A 44-year old man is killed in a motorcycle crash in Harding County.

News

1000 Books

Updated: 11 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

Latest News

News

Buffalo Roundup

Updated: 11 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Wind Cave

Updated: 11 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Crazy Horse

Updated: 11 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Youth Suicide prevention

Updated: 11 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Shooting homicide

Updated: 11 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Crazy Horse Memorial brings indigenous artists together

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
There are many programs slated for September for visitors to experience indigenous cultures