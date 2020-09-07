Advertisement

Former Rapid City priest and bishop-elect of Duluth resigns amid sexual abuse allegation

Fr. Michel Mulloy resigns as bishop-elect of Duluth
Fr. Michel Mulloy resigns as bishop-elect of Duluth(KEVN/KOTA)
By Jack Caudill
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 11:20 AM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Former Rapid City Catholic priest and bishop-elect of the Diocese of Duluth, Minnesota, Father Michel Mulloy, has resigned his post amid allegations of sexual abuse. Father Mulloy was appointed the bishop of Duluth in June and the Diocese of Rapid City says they received notification of an allegation on August 7th against Father Mulloy of sexual abuse of a minor in the early 1980′s.

Father Mulloy’s biography says he was an associate pastor at the Cathedral of our Lady of Perpetual Help in Rapid City from 1979 to 1981 and returned to the diocese as administrator for St. Joseph Parish in Fatih in 1983 with two mission parishes, St. Anthony in Red Owl and our Lady of Victory in Plainview. A statement from the Diocese of Rapid City says Rapid City Bishop Pete Muhich informed law enforcement of the allegation and directed Father Mulloy to refrain from engaging in the ministry. The statement says the diocese commissioned an independent investigation and those results were given to the Rapid City Diocesan Review Board, which determined that further investigation was warranted. The statement says Father Mulloy received a summary of the specific allegation against him and resigned as bishop-elect of Duluth and Pope Francis has accepted that resignation.

In a video statement released by the diocese, Bishop Peter Muhich said, :”The Catholic Diocese of Rapid City is fully committed to creating and maintaining the safest possible environment for our children and young people. Its clergy and lay leaders have followed the procedures outlined in the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Charter for the Protection of Children and Youth and the requirements of Canon Law as affirmed and supplemented by Pope Francis.” The diocese says they have no other allegations of sexual abuse against Father Mulloy.

Latest News

News

191 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in South Dakota; Active cases dip below 3,000

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KEVN Staff
There we 191 new positive cases confirmed by health officials Monday, bringing the state’s total positive cases to 15,300. This is an increase from Sunday where the total stood at 15,109. A total of 992 new persons tested were reported on Monday as well.

News

Duluth Bishop-Elect resigns amid sexual abuse allegation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The Diocese of Rapid City announced the accusation that happened when Father Mulloy was a priest in that diocese during the 1980s.

News

Man killed in Harding County motorcycle accident

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jack Caudill
A 44-year old man is killed in a motorcycle crash in Harding County.

News

Fallen Sturgis firefighter remembered on Sept. 7

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
On Sept. 7, 2018, 43-year-old Staff Sgt. Fischer was hit by a piece of propane tank that exploded. The homeowner, 82-year-old Raymond Bachmeier of Tilford, also died.

Latest News

News

Man killed in Harding County motorcycle accident

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jack Caudill
A 44-year old man is killed in a motorcycle crash in Harding County.

News

1000 Books

Updated: 13 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Buffalo Roundup

Updated: 13 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Wind Cave

Updated: 13 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Crazy Horse

Updated: 13 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Youth Suicide prevention

Updated: 13 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox