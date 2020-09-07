Fallen Sturgis firefighter remembered on Sept. 7

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On Monday many remember the life David Fischer of Sturgis who was killed battling a fire in Tilford two years ago.

On Sept. 7, 2018, 43-year-old Staff Sgt. Fischer was hit by a piece of propane tank that exploded. The homeowner, 82-year-old Raymond Bachmeier of Tilford, also died.

Fischer was a longtime Gaurd soldier for the South Dakota National Guard and served as an assistant fire chief of the Sturgis Volunteer Fire Department and was a 22-year veteran of the department.

Gone but not forgotten, September 7th, 2018 Today marks the Anniversary of the Line of Duty Death of Sturgis... Posted by Pennington County Fire Service on Monday, September 7, 2020

He was a survey team member with the Rapid City-based 82nd Civil Support team with the South Dakota National Guard.

Since Fischer’s death, A couple has started a community fund to help the families of first responders in Sturgis.

The Albert and Laverne Elliott First Responders Fund at the Black Hills Area Community Foundation are named for the couple who donated $20,000 to start the fund.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.