Deadwood businesses had a busy season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Deadwood generally sees some of the highest traffic here in the Black Hills and this year was no exception.

“This years been one of our busiest years, I’ve worked in this store for eight years and I do have to say it was the craziest year we’ve ever had,” says Manager of Main Street Espresso Sarah Kitzmiller.

And they weren’t the only business having a sweet season.

“It was great for us,” says Manager of Chubby Chipmunk Seth Tautkus. “I mean our numbers were comparable, people were happy they were getting their chocolate, we can’t ask more for than that.”

Even though numbers were good for most of the businesses in Deadwood, there was still a bitter taste.

Some businesses had no idea how to go about this season with problems like Deadwood events being canceled, not knowing how much staff to hire, and following COVID-19 guidelines.

“It’s been a challenging year when you’re a manager and you’re trying to keep everyone safe, your customers and your staff, making sure everybody stays healthy and follows the guidelines. Its been a struggle, its been a challenge this year, but I’m happy with the numbers I couldn’t be happier actually with the numbers that we ended up with,” says Manager of Deadwood Distillery Shawn Dardis.

And she says those numbers were record-breaking.

