Crazy Horse Memorial brings indigenous artists together

CRAZY HORSE, S.D. (KEVN) - Viewing the Crazy Horse monument and stopping by the museum are what all the visitors do when they come to Crazy Horse Memorial. For Labor Day Weekend, and there are also special musical performances for people to enjoy.

“I was taught by my grandfather that, to pray and play, with the flute, so when I’m playing I’m also praying for whatever reasons. There’s a healing aspect to it,” Jonah LittleSunday, the Navajo flutist who performs on Sept. 6, says.

“This is an amazing place to come to, and be a part to perform at here at the Crazy Horse Memorial,” Pauline LittleSunday, the Jonah LittleSunday’s wife, says, after many events being canceled because of COVID-19, they are very glad to be performing in the Black Hills.

LittleSunday is from the Navajo Nation. He was first introduced to the Lakota land by Darren Thompson, an award-winning Ojibwe flutist.

“We all support one and another,” LittleSunday comments on Thompson’s introduction, and how he feels at ease when communicating with this fellow-flutist, as LittleSunday used to feel nervous and have serious stage fright.

“And guys like Darren just amazing. Kind of open your eyes, saying you know what, we are natives, this is who we are, this is what we are. And we support each other. "

Crazy Horse Memorial attracts not only visitors from around the world but people from different tribes. This weekend is especially meaningful.

“This weekend also marks the birth date of the sculptor, Korczak Ziolkowski and also the death of Crazy Horse. And so it’s a special moment and a special date for us at Crazy Horse Memorial,” Lee Rainboth, the Cultural Programs Manager at Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation, says.

And the visitors from all over the country say they are moved by the view of the monument and the tribute to the indigenous cultures: “It’s just amazing that what a couple of people put their minds together... can do, it’s inspiring.” One visitor from Nebraska says. And another family from California says, “I’ve always wanted to see this.”

As the carving of the Lakota war leader Crazy Horse goes on, the stories of indigenous people will continue to be shared.

If anyone is interested in the programs or performances in September, check their website https://crazyhorsememorial.org/visit or their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/crazyhorsememorial

