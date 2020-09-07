Advertisement

Cold Rain and Snow - Hello Winter!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 4:15 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A rain/snow mix continues across KOTA Territory into Tuesday morning. In Rapid City this is mainly a rain event, but some snow is possible on the west side of town. Parts of the Hills will accumulate 3″ to 6″ of snow. Snow fall could be a little higher, but the early snow will tend to melt on warm road surfaces. Skies start a slow clearing Tuesday and highs only in the 30s and 40s. Hello Winter!

We warm to the 60s to end the week, then low 80s by Sunday!

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

From Summer, right into Winter Early this Week

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVN Skyview Morning Forecast

Forecast

Labor Day Winter Storm Watch for the Northern and Central Hills and NE Wyoming

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 4:16 PM MDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
September bringing a Winter Storm Watch

Forecast

Warm and windy Sunday, rainy and cooler Labor Day

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 4:13 PM MDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
Warm and windy Sunday, rainy and cooler Labor Day

Forecast

Triple digit temperatures to begin the weekend

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:43 PM MDT
Record high heat expected for Downtown Rapid City Saturday.

Latest News

Forecast

Record high heat Saturday0

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:43 PM MDT

Forecast

Hotter and Drier to close the week

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:20 AM MDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVN Skyview Morning Forecast

Forecast

Warmer Friday, then hot over the weekend

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 3:51 PM MDT
|
By David Stradling
Highs will be in the 80s Friday, but 90s are expected over the weekend.

Forecast

Warmer Friday

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 3:50 PM MDT

Forecast

Near normal temperatures today, but Above Normal Temperatures Friday and especially Saturday!

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:16 AM MDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVN Skyview Morning Forecast

Forecast

Cooler with less wind Thursday

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:44 PM MDT
|
By David Stradling
Highs will be in the 70s for many with a few near or in the low 80s.