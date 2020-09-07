Bear Country sees busy Labor Day weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -A line at least a quarter of a mile long sat outside Bear Country Monday morning as people eagerly waited to enter the park.

Owner and Manager Shannon Reitzel described the Labor Day weekend for Bear Country as “crazy busy” and says some of those long lines drivers saw are due to them being understaffed this time of year and that resulted in them being open two fewer hours.

Numbers were down in June. While July and August were busy and have allowed Bear Country to catch back up to their normal numbers, the extra traffic coming through the hills has seen plenty of excitement from tourists.

“Everybody this summer has been excited to be here and grateful to be here. We get a lot thank you for being open a lot of God Bless you. Thousands of people who have come to the Black Hills who have never been here before. We’ve seen every plate for every state in the nation,” Shannon Reitzel, Owner, Manager, Bear Country, says

Depending on weather Bear Country plans to stay open through Thanksgiving.

