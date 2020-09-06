RCPD investigate homicide on Hemlock Street

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Police are looking for the suspect responsible for a shooting inside a Hemlock Street residence resulting in one injury and one death.

On September 6th around 3:05 am, police were dispatched to a residence in the 3800 block Hemlock Street for a report of a shooting.

Police found 31-year-old William Clifford of Box Elder lying on the floor of the garage with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Police performed emergency life-saving measures until medics arrived. But, the man died on scene.

At around the same time as the call on Hemlock Street, police went to a residence in the 1100 block of Sycamore Street for a report of an injured male in the reporting party’s driveway.

Police arrived and located the injured man who also had a gunshot wound. Police administered emergency first aid, and a medical unit arrived to transport the man to the hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

At this point in the investigation, it appears this shooting happened as a result of a dispute during a party at the Hemlock Street residence.

Preliminary evidence has given reason to explore a potential drug connection in relation to this incident.

This residence is known to law enforcement and was the location of another shooting that critically injured a juvenile in the evening hours of July 30th.

Police are actively working to locate the suspect involved in this case. It’s believed the shooting suspect knew the shooting victims, and this does not appear random in nature.

While there is no ongoing threat to public safety, police are looking for three people who were present during the shooting for questioning. The names are:

· 38-year-old Cory Tobacco of Rapid City

· 48-year-old Lonnie Richards of Rapid City

· 18-year-old Nettie Richards of Rapid City

Anyone with any information about this incident or the whereabouts of the individuals should contact Det. Evan Harris at 394-4131. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

