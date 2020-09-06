Labor Day Winter Storm Watch for the Northern and Central Hills and NE Wyoming

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A strong system bringing a mixture of rain and snow is moving into the area overnight Sunday into Monday. The Northern Plains will see widespread rainfall early Monday morning. The system will track south throughout the day bringing rain to the Central Plains in the afternoon hours on Monday. As cooler air moves in late Monday afternoon and evening, rain will likely transition into snow for those in the higher elevations...

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for parts of the Northern/Central Black Hills and parts of NE Wyoming from 6:00PM MDT Monday until 12:00PM MDT Tuesday. The Big Horns in Sheridan County currently under a Winter Weather Advisory from 9:00AM MDT Monday until 12:00PM MDT Tuesday.

Heavy snow is possible in locations above 5000 feet and total snow accumulations greater than 6 inches will be possible. Travel could become hazardous Monday night and early Tuesday morning, but with the ground being warm, most of the snow accumulation will be on trees and grassy areas.

Snowfall here in Rapid City is not completely ruled out, however, accumulation amounts look very minimal at the moment.

Near record cold temperatures will move in late Monday evening, bring frost into the area for Tuesday and Wednesday morning. If possible, bring plants or flowers inside overnight to mitigate freezing.

Near to above average temperatures are back toward the middle and end of the week accompanied by sunshine. Get ready for a little taste of Fall... and Winter...

