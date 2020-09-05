The days are winding down until the Fountains at Main Street Square close for the season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The fountains at Main Street Square is a great way to get kids outside while also staying cool during the warm summer days.

But Monday, Sept. 7, will be the last day of the season for the fountains.

Even though the fountains won’t be running after that, the community can begin the countdown until the ice rink is open.

Now, some were unsure how the summer would turn out with the pandemic, but the executive director for Main Street Square, Domico Rodriguez, says plenty of people come out daily to enjoy the fountains, but it’s never too busy.

“It was a very good summer for us here at the square. We were able to serve our purpose for the community and the visitors, and like everything, all good things they have to come to an end. And unfortunately, we’re getting to that point,” says Rodriguez.

Staff will soon be working to transform the area into the ice rink, and people can expect it to be open the week before Thanksgiving.

