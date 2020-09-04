Triple digit temperatures to begin the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Mostly clear skies continue tonight with a little lingering smoke from wildfire in Montana and the Pacific Northwest. Low temperatures tonight will be in the 50s for many, with a few near 60 on the eastern and northern slopes of the hills.

Mostly sunny skies continue Saturday with a little smoky haze. It is going to be a very hot day across the area with many up in the triple digits. In Rapid City, we will see 100°, which will break the current record high of 98° set back in 1960. Red Flag Warnings are in effect for all of northeast Wyoming and western South Dakota from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Be fire aware with any activities. It will be breezy, so if a fire does start, it has the potential to spread quickly.

We’re still warm Sunday, but no where near as hot. Highs will be in the 80s for many with a mostly sunny skies. It’ll remain breezy, so fire danger will likely be high once again. Get out and enjoy the weather this weekend because the pattern is going to drastically change into early next week.

Cloudy skies are expected Monday with showers moving into the area. Snow is likely for those in the higher elevations of the Black Hills Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. A few inches of snow is possible to accumulate on grassy and elevated surfaces, while pavement will still be far to warm for anything to stick to roads, sidewalks and driveways. While we may not be excited for snow in early September, this moisture is much needed with how much we are drying out. Highs Monday will be in the 50s, and only in the 40s on Tuesday.

Temperatures will make their way back to the 60s Wednesday and in the 70s Thursday and Friday next week. The pattern looks to stay near normal into next weekend and the following week.

