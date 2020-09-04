Advertisement

Rapid Creek incident is reminder of mental health issues

By Chiu-yi Lin
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:29 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -On Aug. 27, there was a report of a body found by Rapid Creek, and since then, the Rapid City police department has received many inquiries about the incident.

There was some concern from the community that the deceased was tied to another case.

But the police want to clarify that, after their investigation, they have determined that it was a suicide, and it was not related to anything else.

The family of the deceased has been notified and they understood the situation.

”We deal with this on a daily basis, multiple times a day,” Rapid City Police Department Sgt. Ryan Phillips speaks of suicide reports. “Mental health is a serious issue in our communities. We have a lot of good resources here, especially in our community to send people to and get them the help they need,” Sgt. Phillips also says that the law enforcement is always there to help, and there is also national suicide hotline: 1-800-273-8255.

