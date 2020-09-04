Advertisement

UPDATE: 1 dead, 3 injured after two-vehicle accident in Box Elder

a
a(Connor Matteson)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 12:19 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOX ELDER, S.D. (KEVN) - One is dead after a two-vehicle accident on Elk Vale Road Friday, according to police.

The accident that took place at 11:29 a.m. Friday resulted in a black Honda Civic traveling eastbound on East Mall Drive colliding with a white Ford pickup that was traveling northbound on Elk Vale Road.

Sergeant Warren Poches mentioned that the black Honda Civic ran a stop sign and T-boned the white pickup causing it to roll over.

The truck was traveling through a 50 mph speed limit zone when the collision occurred.

One passenger in the truck has been pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers from the pickup and the driver of the black sedan have been transported to the hospital with no life-threatening injuries.

Officials are responding to an accident on Elk Vale Road and E Mall Drive.
Officials are responding to an accident on Elk Vale Road and E Mall Drive.(Connor Matteson)

