People are taking advantage of the outdoors during the holiday weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - People are revving up the boat engines and hitting the water as they get ready to make a splash into the holiday weekend.

The owner of Pactola Pines Marina says it’s going to be a busy one.

“We’re sold out on our pontoon rentals Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and part of Monday right now. We expect to see a ton of people on the water this weekend. Not only are rental boats going out, but it’s kind of the last hurrah for everybody,” says the owner of Pactola Pines Marina, Angie Fisher.

For a Sioux Falls family, it’s a tradition for them to visit the Black Hills once every summer.

“This is the first time out on a pontoon with the kids at Pactola. We have done some fishing in recent years, but this will be the first for the kids out there,” says Erin Taggart.

And for some people, this is their time visiting Pactola.

“We do some traveling through the summer in our fifth wheel, and we spent the summer up here in the South Dakota area. And my wife has rented one of the pontoon boats for the day, so we will be on the lake all day,” says Paul Smith.

Since a lot of people will be out on the water this weekend, it’s important to remember that safety is key, which is why you should be aware of your surroundings.

“Watch for other boats what for the smaller boats, the kayaks, the paddleboards. There are people swimming, and it’s always good to remember that there are other people out on the water,” says Fisher.

Fisher says they’ve owned the business for almost 20 years, and this season was the busiest.

Pactola will be open until Sept. 20.

