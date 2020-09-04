Leisure Palace in Pierre sees record business amid Coronavirus pandemic

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The coronavirus pandemic has effected businesses in different ways.

As people are forced to spend more time at home, they are looking for upgrades to help them pass the time.

Erica Trebesch is a mother, and a nurse. When the coronavirus pandemic canceled what would have been an annual family vacation, she knew she would have to find ways to keep herself and her family entertained at home.

“With COVID and all the restrictions that have come with it... We kind of like to go on vacation with the family once a year, and since we knew we weren’t going to be able to do that this year, we did decide to invest in a hot tub with that extra money, and its proven to be really nice. The whole family loves it.” Trebesch said.

Trebesch is not unique from many of the customers who have called Jason Dodson, owner of Leisure Palace. He and his staff have been busy since the pandemic began around March.

“We have been very fortunate that COVID has effected us in a different way, we have been able to triple our numbers compared to what we typically do in a year, people are looking for more at home things to enjoy, and a hot tub, swimming pool, sauna fits right into that category.” Dodson said.

Now, Trebesch has no regrets about her new source of at home entertainment.

“We were really happy we did order when we did at the beginning, because I know Jason has been really busy and has had a lot of orders he hasn’t been able to place right away and there was some back logs.”

With the pandemic still unresolved, Dodson and other business owners across the country wait to see what comes next.

“It has been really interesting watching the trend forward, we have already taken orders for pools and spas going into next year, people that know this might not clear up really quick, and know that they might be spending a little more time at home, they want to enjoy those products. They are making sure they have their names on the list.”

