KEVN Black Hills FOX Gridiron Picks football contest kicks off

KEVN Black Hills FOX is once again joining with Denny Menholt Rapid Chevrolet for a Gridiron Picks contest.

And here is the link: http://blackhillsfox.profootball.upickem.net/#/registration/login

Just make your picks for each game of the season for a chance to win the grand prize of a trip for two to Hawaii. This includes airfare from United States and seven nights lodging in Maui valued at $5,000. The trip must be taken in 2020. Food, gratuity, ground transportation, and incidentals not included. Cash prize of $5000 can be substituted for the trip.

Local prizes will be awarded to weekly winners; with a grand prize of a $300 gift certificate from the sponsor Denny Menholt Rapid Chevrolet at the end of the contest. Weekly prizes are Free prime rib buffet certificate from First Gold Prime Rib and Crab Buffet (valued at $37); a $50 gift certificate to Paddy O’Neill’s and a $50 gift certificate from Folden West Telecommunications.

How does the game work?

You pick who you think is going to win each game of the season.

When is the deadline to enter my picks?

You can pick the winner up to 5 minutes before the game is scheduled to start.

What if I don’t pick a winner for a game?

If you don’t pick the computer will select the most picked teams for you.

What are some recently added features?

Based on fan comments and surveys we’ve added the following features in recent years:

We drop your worst 4 weeks. This is especially helpful if you started late or if you pick poorly in the playoffs where the games are worth a lot of points. If you don’t pick the computer will still pick for you, but you can’t win a prize for that week. You have to pick at least 11 of the 21 weeks yourself (just over half) to be eligible for an overall prize. Inside the “Public & Private Groups” we display an asterisk (*) next to players where the computer picked at least one game for them for the week.

The season has already started. Can I still play? How does the scoring work?

The point value for each game is clearly marked. The sum of your best 17 weeks is your total score. So, we throw out your worst 4 weeks.

How are ties broken?

For an individual week:

Fans pick who they think is going to win each game along with the score for the tie-breaker game. The computer then takes all the fans who are tied for most points for the week and: Subtracts what the fan chose as the score for the winning team from the actual winning team’s score and squares this value. Subtracts what the fan chose as the score for the losing team from the actual losing team’s score and squares this value. Adds 1 and 2 above together to get the fan’s “score approximation”. The fan with the lowest “score approximation” wins.

If there is still a tie the computer then chooses a random winner from those who are tied.

Why doesn’t my password work?

If you’re having trouble logging in, try our login help page.

How often are scores updated?

Shortly after each game.

Where can I find the official rules for this contest?

To whom do I direct scoring disputes and other questions not answered on this page? You can send a comment on our feedback page. Are there prizes? Official Rules How does the Pro Football Regular Season Survivor Game work? Beginning with the first week of the season you pick the team you are sure will win that week. If you pick correctly you’ll advance to the next week. However, the only catch is that in future weeks you can’t pick the same team again. Ties are broken by looking at the players overall score. If there are still ties then the computer looks at the last week’s tiebreaker scores. If there are still ties the computer picks randomly from those still in the running. Participants with one (1) wrong guess in the Survivor Game will be able to continue to play and are eligible for the second chance prize (if offered). Those with more than two (2) wrong guesses can continue to play for fun and are eligible to win a national prize selected randomly from all participants in the Survivor Game.

KEVN Black Hills Fox Pro Football Contest

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING.

This local contest is presented by KEVN Black Hills Fox (“the Station”) in conjunction with SECOND STREET PRO FOOTBALL CONTEST (“National Contest”), presented and sponsored by Second Street Media, Inc. Your entry and participation in this local contest serves as your entry and participation in the National Contest; you only have to enter once. Second Street Media, Inc., and not the Station, is solely responsible for the administration of the National Contest, including the selection of winners and awarding National Contest prizes, and for selecting winners of the local contest.

In the event of a conflict between these Official Rules and the rules governing the National Contest, these Official Rules shall apply with respect to the local contest.

1. PROMOTION DATES

a. The KEVN Black Hills Fox Pro Football Contest will begin at 12:01 am ET on Sept. 5, 2019 and end after the last regular season NFL game. The deadline for entries is five (5) minutes prior to the start time of each NFL pro football regular season and playoff game. The first pro football regular season game is scheduled to be played on September 5, 2019 and the final pro football regular season game is scheduled to be played on December 29, 2019. The first pro football playoff game is scheduled to be played on January 4, 2020 and the final pro football game is scheduled to be played on February 2, 2020. Game dates and start times are determined by the NFL.

2. ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS

a. The Promotion is open to all legal residents of the United States and the District of Columbia (except NY and FL) who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry and who live in the KEVN Black Hills Fox viewing area, which includes these counties: Butte, SD; Custer, SD; Fall River, SD; Harding, SD; Lawrence, SD; Meade, SD; Oglala Lakota, SD; Pennington, SD; Perkins, SD; Ziebach, SD; Haakon, SD; Jackson, SD; Bennett, SD; Campbell, WY; Crook, WY; Sheridan, WY, Weston, WY, Johnson, WY; Carter, MT (the “Eligibility Area”). Employees of Black Hills Fox (the “Station”), its parent, subsidiary, and affiliated entities (including KOTA TV), its advertising agencies, participating sponsors/promotional partners, other broadcasting stations in the Eligibility Area, and the members of their immediate families (spouse, parents, siblings or children) or households (whether related or not) are ineligible to participate or win. This Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Void outside the United States, in NY and FL, as applicable, and where prohibited.

b. One entry per entrant is permitted. Multiple entries will be disqualified.

c. The Promotion is a local contest.

i. Because it is a local contest, entrants compete for the local prizes specified in Section 4 of these rules against other entrants who meet the eligibility requirements specified in Section 2.a of these rules.

ii. Entrants in the Promotion are automatically entered into a separate, National Contest run and administered by Second Street Media, Inc. Official Rules governing the National Contest are set forth above. The Station will not award prizes for the National Contest. You may win a prize in both the National Contest and this local Promotion, depending on your score. You will be notified separately by Second Street Media, Inc. if you have won a prize in the National Contest. The Station is not responsible for the administration of the National Contest or the award of National Contest prizes.

d. Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from any individual who does not meet the eligibility requirements, and will also delete any entry as required by law.

3. ENTRY

a. To participate in the Promotion, you may enter via the following method(s):

VIA INTERNET – You may only enter the Promotion online. To enter, go to http://blackhillsfox.profootball.upickem.net . You must register on the site in order to set up an account and begin playing. You may register by submitting your first and last name, email address, phone number, city, and postal code in the online form. Once registered, you will be able to select winners of each NFL pro football regular season game. You will also be able to select winners of post-season games once the teams playing in those games are determined by the NFL. You must make your selection for each game at least five (5) minutes before the start of that game. Entries made by individuals who submit their email address will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the email address submitted at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the email address by an internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning the email address or the domain associated with the submitted email address. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same Facebook account or email address. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. The contest/sweepstakes administrator’s computer is the official time keeping device for the Promotion. For purpose of this Promotion, a “Day” shall begin at 12:00:00 a.m. MT and shall end at 11:59:59 p.m. MT.

b. HOW TO PLAY:

Select the team that you believe will be the winner of each pro football regular season and playoff game and predict the score for the winning and losing team for the designated tie-breaker game each week. You may enter your picks and score predictions until five (5) minutes before the start of each game. If you fail to predict a winner for any game, your pick will automatically be the team that was selected by the majority of participants and if the missed game is the designated weekly tie-breaker game, your predicted scores for the winning and losing teams will be the average score for the majority of participants. However, you are not eligible to win a weekly prize if you fail to actively predict a winner for more than one game in a given week, and you are not eligible to win the grand prize unless you complete your picks for each game for at least 11 weeks. The point value for selecting the winner of each game is as follows:Regular Season Games – 1 pointWild Card and Divisional Playoff Game – 4 pointsConference Finals – 8 pointsChampionship Game – 16 pointsIf a game is canceled, postponed or forfeited for any reason, or if a game ends in a tie, no points will be awarded for that game.The participant with the most points for each week of the pro football regular season will be deemed a weekly prize winner. The participant with the highest total “net score” at the end of the season will be deemed the grand prize winner. A participant’s total “net score” will be determined by subtracting the participant’s four (4) lowest weekly scores from his/her total score for all 21 weeks of the season and playoffs.In the event of a tie for a weekly prize, the tie-breaker will be determined as follows from among all tied participants: (a) the participant’s predicted score from the winning team in that week’s designated tie-breaker game will be subtracted from the actual score obtained by the winning team, and the difference multiplied by itself, (b) the participant’s predicted score from the losing team in that week’s designated tie-breaker game will be subtracted from the actual score obtained by the losing team, and the difference is multiplied by itself, (c) the result in (a) is added to the result in (b) to obtain the “Score Approximation.” The participant with the lowest “Score Approximation” will be deemed the winner. If a tie remains, the winner will be selected at random from among those still tied. In the event of a tie for the grand prize, the participant with the lowest total “Score Approximation” for week 21 will be declared the winner, then, if necessary, a random winner will be selected to break the tie.”Pro Football Regular Season Survivor Game” Bonus GameTo play the Survivor Game, select the one team you are sure will win each week. If you pick correctly you advance to the next week. However, you can only pick each team to win one time during the regular season. If a game results in a tie, it counts as a win and the participant advances. If you guess wrong, you are still eligible to continue to participate in the main game. The participant who makes it through the entire regular season predicting a winner each week will win the Survivor Game prize. If more than one player makes it through the entire regular season, the winner will be determined based on the total scores for each player through the end of the regular season, and if there is still a tie, then the last week tiebreaker will be used. If a tie remains at this point, the winner will be selected randomly from among those tied.Participants with one (1) wrong guess in the Survivor Game will be able to continue to play and are eligible for the second chance prize. If more than one player makes it through the second chance game, the winner will be determined based on the total scores for each tied player through the end of the regular season main game, and if there is still a tie, then the last week “Score Approximation” tiebreaker process for the main game will be used. Participants with two (2) or more wrong guesses can continue to play for fun and are eligible to win a national prize selected randomly from all participants in the Survivor Game.

4. PRIZES

Local prizes will be awarded to weekly winners; with a grand prize of a $300 gift certificate from the sponsor Denny Menholt Rapid Chevrolet at the end of the contest. Weekly prizes are: $100 gift certificate from Bargain Barn Tire Pros; First Gold Prime Rib and Crab Buffet (valued at $37); $50 gift certificate to Paddy O’Neill’s and $75 gift certificate from Landstrom’s Jewelry.

National Prizes

Weekly - One NFL themed Fathead of the winner’s choosing will be provided to the winner (as specified above) by Fathead, LLC. The approximate retail value of the weekly prize is $89.

Overall - The Grand Prize is a trip for two to Hawaii. Includes airfare from United States and 7 nights lodging in Maui valued at $5,000. Trip must be taken in 2020. Food, gratuity, ground transportation, and incidentals not included. Cash prize of $5000 can be substituted for the trip.

Survivor Game - Overall: $500 Amazon Gift Card, 2nd Chance - $200 Amazon Gift Card, Random Drawing - $100 Amazon Gift Card

c. Odds of winning depend upon an entrant’s skill at selecting winning teams and the number of entries received.

d. There is no substitution, transfer, or cash equivalent for prizes, except that the Station may, at its sole discretion, substitute prizes of comparable value or cash. The prizes are expressly limited to the item(s) listed above and do not include taxes, gratuities or any other expenses. Other restrictions may apply.

5. WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION

a. Decisions of Station management with respect to the administration of the Promotion are final. Decisions of Second Street Media, Inc. with respect to winner selection are final.

b. A winner does not have to be present or viewing the Station in order to win.

c. Winners will be notified by Black Hills Fox via email after each week’s games are completed using the email address they supply when registering to play or the email address associated with their Facebook account, if applicable. Winners (or their parents or legal guardians if under the age of majority) must execute and return any required affidavit of eligibility and release, publicity release, and/or guest/traveling companion release within ten (10) days of notification attempt or winner will be disqualified and the prize will be forfeited and the individual who picked the second-most correct games throughout the entirety of the Tournament may be selected as an alternate winner. If a potential winner(s) cannot be contacted, fails to complete, sign and return any required affidavit of eligibility and release, publicity release, and/or guest/traveling companion release within the required time period, or if a prize or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, the potential winner(s) will be disqualified and will forfeit the prize.

d. Unless otherwise specified in the prize notification, all prizes or prize certificates may be picked up at the office of the Station at the address below. The winner(s) will forfeit any prize or prize certificate not claimed within thirty (30) days of winning. Prize or prize certificates will not be mailed to the winner(s) without the winner’s or winners’ prior written consent in which the winner(s) shall agree to assume its risk of loss. The Station, its sponsor(s), or promotional partner(s) are not responsible for the safe arrival of a prize or prize certificate.

e. Second Street Media, Inc. will select winner(s) of the local prizes described in Section 4 of these rules, according to the formula set forth in Section 2 of the rules for the National Contest (entitled “How to Play”).

6. CONDITIONS

a. Payments of all federal, state and local taxes are solely the responsibility of the winner(s). Winner(s) will be required to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 or the equivalent including a winner’s full Social Security Number for receipt of any prize valued at $600 or more or for any prizes awarded by the Station (in combination with any prizes won in Promotions run by any other Gray television station) in a calendar year with an aggregate value of $600 or more. Failure to submit a complete W-9 or equivalent will result in disqualification and forfeiture of the prize.

b. Participating in the Promotion and acceptance of a prize constitutes a winner’s and guest’s (where applicable) permission for the Station or its agents to photograph, film and record each winner, and to use his/her name, address (city and state), likeness, photograph, voice, biographical information and/or any statements made by him/her regarding the Promotion or its sponsors for purposes of trade, publicity or promotion without additional financial or other compensation, and, the Station may, where legal, require a winner (and guest or travel companion, where applicable) to sign a publicity release confirming such consent prior to acceptance of the prize. It is the responsibility of the winner(s) to ensure that their guest(s) or travel companion(s) sign and return to the Station any required release.

c. To the fullest extent permitted by law, by participating in the Promotion, you:

i. agree to grant the Station a non-exclusive, perpetual, worldwide license to edit, telecast, exhibit, rerun, reproduce, use, syndicate, license, print, distribute and otherwise exploit any items (including any photos, videos, audio, or written material) submitted as part of your contest entry (the “Materials”), or any portion thereof, in any manner and in any and all formats and media now known or hereafter devised, without payment to you or any third party;

ii. acknowledge that the Station reserves the right, in its sole discretion, not to use the Materials at all; and

iii. represent and warrant that: you are 18 years of age or older; you have the full legal right, power and authority to grant to the Station the license provided for herein; you own or control the complete exhibition and other rights to the Materials you submitted for the purposes contemplated in this license; you are either the parent (or legal guardian) of any minor featured in the Materials or have received the express consent of the parent (or legal guardian) for any such minor to appear in the Materials and to enter the minor’s likeness in the Materials in the contest; and neither the Materials nor the exercise of the rights granted herein shall infringe upon or violate the right of privacy or right of publicity of, or constitute a libel or slander against, or violate any common law or any other right of, any person or entity.

d. Prior to awarding any prize or prize certificate, and depending on the nature of the prize and eligibility requirements of the Promotion, the Station in its sole discretion may require verification of Promotion winner’s or winners’ identification by a showing of valid government-issued photo identification.

e. To the fullest extent permitted by law, by participating and/or accepting a prize, entrants, winner(s) and guests (if applicable) agree to release and hold harmless the Station, its sponsor(s) and promotional partner(s), its advertising and promotion agencies, any social media platform utilized in the conduct of the Promotion (including but not limited to Facebook, Inc.), and each of their respective parent, subsidiary and affiliated entities, and the officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents, representatives, successors, and assigns of each of them (collectively, the “Released Parties”) against any and all claims or liability arising directly or indirectly from the prize or participation in the Promotion. The Station may also require eligible Promotion winner(s) and their guests or travel companions, if any (as well as each of their parent(s) or legal guardian(s), if winner(s), guest(s) or travel companion(s) are under the age of majority in their state of residence), to sign a liability release confirming such consent. It is the responsibility of the winner(s) to ensure that their guest(s) or travel companion(s) sign and return to the Station any required release.

f. The Station, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person (and all of their entries) from this Promotion if he or she tampers with the entry process, the operation of the Promotion, or the operation of the Station’s website, Facebook Page, and/or any other social networking site used in the Promotion, or is otherwise in violation of the rules. The Station further reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to modify, cancel, terminate or suspend the Promotion, or any part of it, if it is not capable of completion as planned or if any fraud, technical failures or any factor beyond the Station’s control, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention or technical failures of any sort, corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Promotion as determined by the Station in is sole discretion. Any attempt by an entrant or any person to deliberately damage any station website, Facebook Page, and/or any other social networking site used in the Promotion or to undermine the legitimate operation of this Promotion may be a violation of criminal and civil laws. Should such an attempt be made, the Station reserves the right to seek full prosecution and/or damages from any such individual to the fullest extent permitted by law. The Station’s failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of this provision. If due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station, any competition or prize-related event or travel is delayed, rescheduled, postponed or cancelled, the Station reserves the right, but not the obligation, to modify, terminate, suspend or cancel the Promotion and shall not be required to award a substitute prize.

g. The Released Parties are not responsible for (i) typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the Promotion, or in the announcement of a prize; (ii) entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, computer difficulties, malfunctions, disconnections, other technological failures, telephone service outages, delays, dropped calls, or busy signals, or any other difficulties that may prevent an individual from sending or receiving a text message; or (iii) lost, stolen, mangled, misdirected, postage due, illegible, incomplete, incorrect, or late entries. Due to online streaming delays, online viewers of station programming may have difficulty participating in on-air contests. Further, the Released Parties are not responsible if any part of a Promotion prize cannot be awarded due to acts of god, acts of war, natural disasters, weather, acts of terrorism or other factors beyond the Station’s control.

h. To the fullest extent permitted by law, by participating in the Promotion, you understand and agree that:

i. the Federal Arbitration Act applies to this agreement, and if the parties are unable to resolve their dispute amicably, it shall be resolved by means of binding arbitration (not in a court of law);

ii. any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or in connection with this Promotion, or any prizes awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action (even if the rules and procedures of the arbitration tribunal allow class arbitrations);

iii. any and all claims, judgments, and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering this Promotion, but in no event and under no circumstances will entrants or winners be permitted to obtain awards for attorneys’ fees, and you hereby waive all rights to claim punitive, incidental, or consequential damages, or any other form of damages, other than actual out-of-pocket expenses, and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased;

iv. any claim or dispute regarding the Promotion or these Official Rules will be resolved pursuant to the laws of the State or Commonwealth in which the Station is located, without regard to the conflicts of laws and rules of that State or Commonwealth;

v. any claim or dispute regarding the Promotion or these Official Rules will be resolved in a tribunal within the State or Commonwealth in which the Station is located, and you submit to the jurisdiction of, and waive all objections to the jurisdiction or venue of, such tribunal; and

vi. if for any reason a claim or dispute regarding the Promotion or these Official Rules proceeds in court rather than through arbitration, there will not be a jury trial.

i. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these Official Rules, including but not limited to the agreement to arbitrate, shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. If any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained herein.

j. To obtain a copy of the Official Rules or a list of winner(s) following completion of the Promotion (please specify which), send a self-addressed, stamped envelope (VT residents may omit return postage) specifying “Official Rules” or “Winner List” to KEVN Black Hills Fox Pro Football Contest Winner List or Official Rules Request, 2001 Skyline Drive, Rapid City, SD 57701. A copy of the Official Rules and a list of winner(s) (when complete) are also available during regular business hours at the main studio of KEVN Black Hills Fox, 2001 Skyline Drive, Rapid City, SD 57701. All such requests must be received within thirty (30) days following completion of the Promotion.

7. OFFICIAL RULES, TERMS OF USE AGREEMENT & PRIVACY POLICY

By entering this Promotion, you agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the Station’s Terms of Use Agreement and to the use of your personal information as described in the Privacy Policy located at: https://www.blackhillsfox.com/content/news/?article=158511785 (Terms of Use) and https://www.blackhillsfox.com/content/news/?article=158509635 (Privacy Policy) or at the main studio of KEVN Black Hills Fox, 2001 Skyline Drive, Rapid City, SD 57701.

Sponsor(s): KEVN Black Hills Fox, 2001 Skyline Drive, Rapid City, SD 57701; and Denny Menolt Rapid Chevrolet-Cadillac, 2323 E Mall Drive Rapid City, SD 57701.

Links

KEVN Black Hills Fox Gridiron Picks Football ContestGridiron Picks Official Rules

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.