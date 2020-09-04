Health Watch: Labor Day weekend safety

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Hi I’m Dr. Annie Hibbs from Creekside Medical Clinic and with Labor Day coming up this weekend I thought I’d talk about how to keep you and your family safe this holiday weekend. First off for those of you heading to the lake this weekend make sure to think about water safety. Always wear a life jacket when out on the water. No matter how good of a swimmer you are, a medical emergency can happen at any moment and if the worst happens, a life jacket will keep you afloat until help arrives. never leave children unattended near any body of water and never jump or dive into water without knowing how deep it is to avoid head or spinal cord injury. Also, be sure to protect your skin this weekend. Wear protective clothing wide-brimmed hats and sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher to protect against sunburns. Even if it is cloudy and overcast, you can still get a sunburn. Use insect repellent to protect against mosquito and other insect bites. Also, be sure to drink plenty of water when out in the heat and take breaks from the sun to avoid dehydration and heatstroke. If you go hiking this weekend, be sure to stick to the trails to avoid getting lost and decrease your risk of exposure to things like poison ivy. Also, make sure you plan ahead for how long you will be hiking and pack appropriate food and water. If you will be traveling for the holidays, be sure to travel with an updated list of your medications and medical problems. Consider asking your doctor for a copy of your last visit note. The last thing to think about when trying to protect you and your loved ones this weekend is avoiding large gatherings or crowds of people. If you go to any stores or businesses, wear a mask and wash or sanitize your hands frequently. If you are having respiratory symptoms, stay home and self-quarantine and talk to your doctor about whether you should be tested for COVID. have a fun and safe holiday weekend

