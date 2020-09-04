Advertisement

From triple digit heat Saturday to snow in the hills Monday

By David Stradling
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:53 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As crazy of a year 2020 has been, this forecast should not come as a surprise for anyone. We are going from record high temperatures in the triple digits on Saturday to snow in the Black Hills Monday.

Many locations will experience highs in the triple digits to begin the weekend. Mostly sunny skies are expected and it will be breezy across the area. With the heat, dry air and wind, fire danger is extremely high for many. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for northeast Wyoming and western South Dakota from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. Be extra cautious with hot items and be fire weather aware this weekend. Highs Sunday will not be as hot, but still pretty warm, with temperatures in the 80s for many. The big changes are expected to move in by Monday.

In the matter of three days, from Saturday afternoon to Tuesday afternoon, temperatures are going to be at least 60° COOLER. You will likely need to break out the jackets as low temperatures Tuesday morning will be in the mid 30s, and maybe even flirting with the 20s in the Black Hills. There will be a slight breeze on Tuesday, which could make it feel like the 30s much of the day. Tuesday could challenge a few cold records. The coldest high temperature is 46° set back in 1929 and the record low is 36°, which was also set in 1929.

Something else that could occur, which is likely not what we want to be talking about in early September, is a little snow for the higher elevations of the Black Hills. Locations such as Sundance, Lead, Deadwood and Custer could see some snow start to mix in with rain and fall Monday afternoon, then likely become all snow by Monday evening and continue into Tuesday morning. A few inches of snow are possible on grassy and elevated surfaces, such as vehicles, cars, etc. Roads, sidewalks and driveways will likely stay wet as the pavement is far too warm.

Buckle up and enjoy the ride. Temperatures trend back to normal by the end of next week and weekend. Highs will be in the 70s with plenty of sunshine.

