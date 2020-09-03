You Are Not Alone In Your Child’s Education

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Parents witnessing their children having challenges in school have another resource to turn to for guidance, advice, and best of all – expertise. Inspire Education assists parents of students with possible learning disabilities to navigate the often-overwhelming process of getting their child the help they need, whether that is a connection to valuable resources, translating report cards, state learning standards, and assessment results for parents, conflict resolution, or advocating for your child’s Individualized Education Program (IEP), 504 Plan, or Response to Intervention (RTI) program needs.

When asked when parents should speak with her, Jackie Waldie, Founder, responded, “The sooner the better! Parents who suspect their child may need some additional help with their learning have an advantage by being proactive. It’s a much more positive experience.” And while many parents are in the thick of conversation with teachers about their child, Jackie states they are often, “…too angry, too frustrated, and feel as though it’s too late – but I can still help them! It’s important they know help is out there.”

Jackie’s experience has allowed her to develop ways to help kids and families in and out of the classroom. Jackie was an elementary teacher for 12 years for Rapid City Area Schools, participating in hundreds of IEP meetings, a technology leader, a professional development instructor, a curriculum committee advisor, and a South Dakota Teacher of the Year. She also obtained her master’s degree in Technology and Training in Education, has been employed by Pearson as an online writing coach, obtained her certification as a specialist in Dyslexia, and participated in various educational boards and committees. She is currently a member of COPAA (Council of Parents, Advocates, and Attorneys) and is in the process of receiving her National Certification in Advocacy.

“I strive to create a child-centered team atmosphere where everyone is welcomed, honored, and respected,” Jackie explains, “The parents, the teachers, and I create actionable goals together and communicate with everyone involved on how the child learns and the obstacles they may face.”

Inspire Education is a local consulting and advocacy organization dedicated to the mission to help all children receive an appropriate education. Jackie’s expertise lies in building partnerships and finding solutions between parents and educators for the best possible outcome for the student’s education and learning experience.

To learn how Inspire Education may help you and your family, please contact Jackie at 605-431-3318 or via email at inspire1learning@gmail.com.

