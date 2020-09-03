Advertisement

Warmer Friday, then hot over the weekend

By David Stradling
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 3:51 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies will be mostly clear overnight with low temperatures falling into the 50s for many, and a few barely dropping into the upper 40s.

Sunny skies continue Friday as temperatures warm up into the 80s for much of the area. A few 90s are possible near the Big Horns and also in far southwest South Dakota. We’ll stay dry with mostly sunny skies on Saturday as the heat really cranks up. highs will be in the 90s for many with even some triple digits out on the plains. The cooler air is not arriving as soon as expected a few days ago, so Sunday looks to stay pretty hot with highs near 90°.

Big changes are on the way after Sunday. A front will move in and bring precipitation to the area Monday. Many will see rain showers, but the higher elevations of the Black Hills could see some snow fall Monday afternoon and night. A few inches of wet snow could be possible on grassy and elevated surfaces, but the pavement is no where near cold enough for anything to stick to roads, driveways or sidewalks. It’s 2020, so who is really surprised?

Highs Monday will be in the 50s and 60s, while Tuesday will be in the 40s for many with some in the 50s. Temperatures warm up a little in the 60s by Wednesday, near 70 by Thursday and in the 70s Friday and next weekend. Sunny skies are expected Wednesday through next weekend.

