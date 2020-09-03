Advertisement

United Way of the Black Hills adjusts their Day of Caring

(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:05 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the United Way of the Black Hills had to rethink their annual Day of Caring event.

Instead, the organization came up with a Month of Caring, giving people the opportunity to volunteer throughout September.

The United Way of the Black Hills adjusted the 20th annual event to help protect the health of the community, allowing volunteers to follow CDC guidelines while still supporting those in need.

”The month of caring truly is about getting out there, every individual, every organization, and doing some good in the community,” said Lauren Branich, United Way of the Black Hills board vice president. “So I think that if we can really tell people about the importance of helping others right now, is even more important today than I think it ever really has been.”

There are a number of projects happening throughout the month including one focused on mental health.

”One of the new ones we have this year is the chalk the walk and that is, we’re trying to help with the mental health portion of our community by having children or like Great Western Bank, they have their employees going out and they’re putting nice things on the sidewalk, chalking it with being kind, smile it’s a beautiful day,” said Rosellen Reese, Month of Caring coordinator.

Instead of having their annual kick-off gathering, the organization instead hosted a virtual kick-off event.

