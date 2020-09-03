South Dakota surpasses 3,000 active COVID-19 cases

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Active COVID-19 cases continued to climb in South Dakota Thursday as state health officials announced 334 additional cases.

The new cases bring total known infections in the state to 14,337. Active cases rose by 138 to 3,013.

New cases have risen significantly in the past week. South Dakota currently has the highest rate of new cases per capita, according to an analysis by the New York Times.

Other metrics have remained relatively flat. The state saw no new COVID-19 deaths Thursday, and current hospitalizations fell by one to 76.

The state processed tests for 1,612 people on Thursday.

Pennington County saw 61 new cases confirmed by state officials Thursday. Pennington has 448 active cases Thursday, which is up from Wednesday (432). The county has had a total of 1,536 cases.

Meade County has 141 active cases Thursday, down from Wednesday (145). The state confirmed seven new cases. Overall, Meade County has had 324 total confirmed cases.

Butte County has 26 active cases Thursday, up two from Wednesday (24) and the state confirmed three new cases in the county.

Custer County has 62 active cases Thursday, down two from Wednesday (64). State officials did not report any new cases in the county Thursday.

Lawrence County confirmed seven new cases Thursday. The county has 115 active cases Thursday, down four from Wednesday (119). The county has had a total of 240 cases ever.

Oglala Lakota County currently has 31 active cases on Thursday, the same as Wednesday. The state reported one new positive case in the county.

Ziebach County has 18 active cases, a two case increase from Wednesday (16), as the state confirmed the two new positive cases Thursday.

Haakon County has three active cases. The state reported there weren’t any new positive cases in Haakon Thursday. Overall, the county has had a total of six cases ever in the county.

Fall River County has 31 active cases Thursday, down one from Wednesday (32). Officials reported two new cases in the county.

