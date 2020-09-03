RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - If you’re looking to hit the books, this may be a perfect time, as September is National Library Card Sign Up Month.

And with the new school year quickly approaching, it’s important to remember the different resources a Rapid City Public Library card provides, like the opportunity to check out books and access the digital library, as well the different database resources.

The process is simple and only takes a few minutes. All you need to do is bring in a photo ID and proof of address confirming that you live in Rapid City or Pennington County.

If you can’t go to the library right away, you can sign up for a temporary registration form online.

“Once you have the foundation of good reading skills and those reading skills are built early that will continue on and carry you through the rest of life. And really support anything you want to do,” says the director for the Rapid City Public Library, Terri Davis.

Davis added that early on in the pandemic, there was an increase in library card registrations.

