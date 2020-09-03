City of Spearfish wants your input on the parks

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Earlier this week, the City of Spearfish released a survey asking for community input on their parks and properties.

More than five hundred people have responded to the survey, which was surprising to the city, after being out less than a week.

Overall the responses have been positive with many giving their input on what they want to see in the community, while also rating current parks and other assets.

Assistant City Planner for the City of Spearfish Daniel Van Holland says this survey provides important information.

”It’s the most critical component of this master plan. Like I said with the current planning aspect of it we ant that to be very much based on community desires and the best way to find out what that demand is, is ask the community and that’s exactly what this survey is designed to do,” says Van Holland.

Spearfish Parks and Recreation Community input survey will be accepted through Oct. 13, 2020.

The city will host additional round-table discussions, for more information and a link to the survey click here.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.