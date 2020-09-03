Advertisement

Assault on E Monroe Street leaves several injured, RCPD actively investigate

A “serious assault” is under investigation by Rapid City Police Thursday.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 12:16 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A “serious assault” is under investigation by Rapid City Police Thursday.

According to the RCPD Twitter, officers responded to a call on the 500 block of E. Monroe Street around noon.

Due to serious injuries, several individuals were transported to the hospital. Currently, police are working to find the suspect responsible.

This is an ongoing story, updates to come.

