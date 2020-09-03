$75 million allotted toward K-12 schools in SD, Noem says

PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN) – Gov. Kristi Noem announced that South Dakota public and private schools will get an additional $75 million in funding on Thursday.

The total breaks down into $500 per student through the Coronavirus Relief Fund (CFR), she said. This comes from the $1.25 billion South Dakota received through the CARES Act.

This increase of funding happens as the United States Department of Treasury updated its guidance Wednesday. The CRF was created as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The new guidance also means that tribal governments can choose to make a similar payment to tribal and BIE schools.

“We expect this additional funding will help schools continue to tackle challenges related to COVID-19,” said Gov. Noem. “It’s crucial that our students are in the classroom this year, and we are grateful to the Trump administration for giving us the flexibility to help make that happen.”

South Dakota’s K-12 schools also received $41 million from the U.S. Department of Education’s Elementary & Secondary Schools Emergency Relief Funds. An additional $5.7 million will be awarded from the Governor’s Emergency Relief Funds at a future date.

“I appreciate the great work our schools are doing to ensure kids are back in the classroom this fall,” Gov. Noem said.

