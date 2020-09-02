Advertisement

World War II ended 75 years ago Wednesday

V-J Day was September 2, 1945
FILE - In this Sept. 2, 1945 file photo, U.S. General Douglas MacArthur, left, watches as the foreign minister of Japan, Mamoru Shigemitsu, signs the surrender document aboard the USS Missouri on Tokyo Bay. Lt. General Richard K. Sutherland, center, witnesses the ceremony marking the end of World War II, with other American and British officers in the background.
FILE - In this Sept. 2, 1945 file photo, U.S. General Douglas MacArthur, left, watches as the foreign minister of Japan, Mamoru Shigemitsu, signs the surrender document aboard the USS Missouri on Tokyo Bay. Lt. General Richard K. Sutherland, center, witnesses the ceremony marking the end of World War II, with other American and British officers in the background.(AP Photo/C.P. Gorry, File)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:02 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Wednesday marks the 75th anniversary of V-J Day, the day Japan formally surrendered to the Allies.

From 1939 to 1945, the Allies fought the Axis powers in both Europe and the Pacific.

An estimated 45 to 60 million people died during the war, about 6 million of those were Jewish people killed in Nazi concentration camps.

The United States formally entered the war in 1941, following the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

One veteran said it is important to remember the history of our country and those who died fighting.

“History-wise, we can never forget what these guys did,” said Bill Casper, an Air Force Veteran, who is active in the World War II veteran community. “You know, they went off, some of them were gone for three or more years, you know, never coming back home, but yet, when the war was over, when they did get home, they were just expected to just go back to life as before.”

Casper said there are fewer than 400,000 World War II veterans still alive in the country, only about 2,000 of which live in South Dakota.

