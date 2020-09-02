Advertisement

Wednesday sees Red Flag Warning for fire danger

High fire risk in Western S.D.
A dry summer has primed the area for fires.
A dry summer has primed the area for fires.(Anderley Penwell)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:08 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Summer 2020 has been dry, priming the area for wild fires, and Wednesday there is a red flag warning.

In fact, according to fire experts, most of western South Dakota has an increased fire danger.

“We have a red flag warning out for much of South Dakota, and actually it encompasses all the region around western South Dakota-- North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming,” said Darren Clabo, the State Fire Meteorologist. “We’re just really looking at dry, hot, breezy conditions, especially this afternoon.”

A cold front is expected Wednesday evening, switching wind directions, which Clabo said could shift fires if any are burning, and even catch firefighters off guard.

Clabo said the end of August and early September marks the end of plants’ life cycle. Clabo said around October 1, vegetation is almost completely dried out, serving as a viable ignition source. The last few summers have been wet, so there is undergrowth, which serves as fire fuel.

Clabo encourages everyone to do their due diligence is preventing any ignition, like managing campfires, not dragging chains behind cars, and being careful with flammable fuel.

