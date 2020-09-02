Advertisement

Fundraisers during pandemic prove difficult for nonprofits

Many organizations and nonprofits rely on fundraisers to stay afloat.
How has the pandemic impacted fundraising events?
How has the pandemic impacted fundraising events?(KOTA)
By Cali Montana
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:42 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Many organizations and nonprofits rely on fundraisers to stay afloat, but what happens when those fundraisers go from in-person to online?

Development Director for Working Against Violence Kristina Simmons says their annual in-person fundraiser, which brought in a significant portion of their fundraising budget, was canceled this year.

This is why they got creative and switched to an online auction.

Simmons says they did make less compared to the in-person auction, but overall they’re still happy with the results, as they realized fundraising was likely going to be down this year regardless.

“As people’s struggles grow, the pressure on the area non-profits also grows. So we’ve seen an influx in needs for services as many other non-profits have in the area. So we just want people to keep in mind that as need increases, so does the need for donations,” says Simmons.

If they have another challenging year, Simmons says they will have to look at budget numbers.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Most of Rapid City’s missing children cases are runaways

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
In 2019, the department received a total of 733 runaway reports.

News

Mental health resources on campus

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
Dealing with your mental health can be difficult, but many universities have resources.

News

School nurses are more important than ever this year

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Both school districts hired additional nurses and support staff and provided them with protective equipment.

News

Falcons soar over Devils Tower, marking successful nesting season

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Park staff have observed that three peregrine falcon chicks have fledged from their neston Devils Tower.

Economy

New option on bidding STAR Academy property

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
A live auction is taking place soon-- South Dakota is open for business on a national scale

Latest News

News

Journey Museum adds new ways to tour

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Journey Museum tour

News

Wednesday sees Red Flag Warning for fire danger

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
Fire risk high

News

World War II ended 75 years ago Wednesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
75th anniversary of the end of WWII.

Community

Two organizations are teaming up to fight food insecurity in the Black Hills.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Thousands of pounds of food have been donated to families already.

News

Rapid City's 'Coffee With a Planner' is back

Updated: 3 hours ago
Coffee with a planner is back with some changes