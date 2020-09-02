Advertisement

September’s Sobriety Checkpoint List Released

(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 12:38 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D.- South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety has released the September sobriety checkpoint list which calls for 19 checkpoints to be done in 15 counties statewide.

Checkpoints are done each month in different counties as a way to discourage drivers from drinking and then driving. The checkpoints are funded by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol with the help of local law enforcement.

September checkpoints are scheduled for the counties of: Beadle, Brookings, Brown, Butte, Codington, Hughes, Hutchinson, Jackson, Kingsbury, Lincoln, Lyman, Meade, Minnehaha, Pennington, and Walworth.

Both the Office of Highway and the Highway Patrol are part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First COVID-19 death linked to Sturgis Motorcycle Rally confirmed in Minnesota

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Brianna Schreurs
This is the first death from the virus linked to the 10-day rally that brought 460,000 to the Black Hills.

News

2 more COVID-19 deaths confirmed in South Dakota; Total cases surpass 14,000

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Officials confirmed 254 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing total known cases in the state to 14,003. Active cases increased by 125 to 2,875.

News

Eric's 60 Second Kitchen - Cognac

Updated: 4 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Mural Artist

Updated: 16 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

Latest News

News

The 6 on KEVN Black Hills Fox - VOD - clipped version

Updated: 16 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Public works

Updated: 16 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Two rollover accidents keep crews busy Tuesday

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Two rollover accidents occur late Tuesday afternoon

News

More and more young people are being diagnosed with colon cancer

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Rapid City doctor is seeing people diagnosed in their 30′s and 40′s.

News

City of Rapid City wants to amend the Future Land Use Plan in nine areas

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Two parts of the amendment focus on areas around Catron Boulevard.

News

Meade County sees 250% rise in COVID-19 cases since motorcycle rally

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Alexus Davila
In just nearly a month, Meade County saw a 250 percent rise in coronavirus cases. Is it due to the Rally?