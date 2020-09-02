Two rollover accidents keep crews busy

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -One rollover happened near the intersection of South Canyon Road and Berry Blvd. According to Jerome Harvey with the Pennington County Fire Services a single vehicle left the roadway and rolled down an embankment that required the driver to be extricated from the vehicle, a passerby witnessed the accident and called it in. Crews from Search and Rescue, Doty Volunteer Fire Department, and Rapid City Fire all responded. The driver was transported to Monument Health but their condition is unknown.

A second rollover occurred at the intersection of West Blvd and Columbus Street. According to the Rapid City Police Department vehicles were traveling east and southbound when a car and SUV collided putting the SUV on its side. No injuries were reported from this accident and no one was transported to the hospital

