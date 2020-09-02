Advertisement

Two rollover accidents keep crews busy

Rollover
Rollover(Jeff Voss)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:05 PM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -One rollover happened near the intersection of South Canyon Road and Berry Blvd. According to Jerome Harvey with the Pennington County Fire Services a single vehicle left the roadway and rolled down an embankment that required the driver to be extricated from the vehicle, a passerby witnessed the accident and called it in. Crews from Search and Rescue, Doty Volunteer Fire Department, and Rapid City Fire all responded. The driver was transported to Monument Health but their condition is unknown.

A second rollover occurred at the intersection of West Blvd and Columbus Street. According to the Rapid City Police Department vehicles were traveling east and southbound when a car and SUV collided putting the SUV on its side. No injuries were reported from this accident and no one was transported to the hospital

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

More and more young people are being diagnosed with colon cancer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Rapid City doctor is seeing people diagnosed in their 30′s and 40′s.

News

City of Rapid City wants to amend the Future Land Use Plan in nine areas

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Two parts of the amendment focus on areas around Catron Boulevard.

News

Is the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally really to blame for Meade County’s rise in coronavirus cases?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alexus Davila
In just nearly a month, Meade County saw a 250 percent rise in coronavirus cases. Is it due to the Rally?

Coronavirus

Pennington County is installing air purification systems inside the jail among other places

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
This is the first time in Pennington County that this equipment will be used.

Latest News

News

Two new murals brighten up downtown Rapid City

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Art murals added to downtown

News

Coffee with a Planner resumes in Rapid City

Updated: 3 hours ago
Coffee with a planner is back

News

The Rapid Transit System will resume Saturday operations

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
People can now use the transit service again on Saturdays.

News

Is this pile of brush yours?

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
The Piedmont Cemetery is offering a reward for the arrest and conviction of whoever did this.

News

Meade County Rural Ambulance District receives a grant to help with start-up costs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
The Meade County Rural Ambulance District received $5,000 which will help with start-up costs.

News

Rapid City honors good Samaritan who assisted injured neighbor

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Tuesday, Justin Fast Wolf received recognition from Mayor Steve Allender for his actions.