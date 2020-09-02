Advertisement

Red Flag Warning today due to Extreme Fire Danger!

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:33 AM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - All the ingredients for fire weather are coming together today: hot temperatures, increasing winds, very low humidity ... be extra careful today!

High temperatures will be well above normal today, mostly in the lower 90s on the plains, which is 10 to 15 degrees above average. A cold front moves through tonight, shifting winds to the northwest and ushering in cooler air for Thursday.

Friday will be warmer and Saturday will be hot again. But much cooler weather is still expected as we head out of the Labor Day weekend - even a few showers will be possible on Monday.

