New option on bidding STAR Academy property

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A live auction for STAR Academy property is taking place on Sept. 16, and there is actually a newer option for any one who is interested.

Ryan Brunner, the commissioner for South Dakota School and Public Lands, says, the new bidding option is that the property can be split into two parcels, and people can bid on one of it.

Parcel 1 is 40 acres with a good size pond, and Parcel 2 is 133 acres including the main building.

Brunner says, they have received inquiries from people out-of-state, and there are groups of investors who have presented plans on how they want to use the property.

“And we get a lot of good feedback with South Dakota being open for business on a national scale, that’s gotten us some interests we maybe wouldn’t have had otherwise. Still don’t know if those folks would bid but it certainly helps generate some interest in property in South Dakota,” Brunner says.

Ultimately, Brunner hopes they can successfully sell the property this time for the state government.

The auction will be held at the Custer County Courthouse, 11 in the morning on Sept. 16.

