Most of Rapid City’s missing children cases are runaways

In 2019, the department received a total of 733 runaway reports.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:05 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Police Department issued a missing child advisory Tuesday. The department said that more often than not, these situations turn out okay, but they still put in as many resources as they can to find these missing kids.

When reported to RCPD, officers assess the situation by learning the child’s age, if they’re at risk of suicide, any medications or have medical concerns they might have, and whether or not the parents have any leads.

The juvenile program supervisor said, the majority of the time, a child goes missing because they ran away. When an advisory is put out, there are a number of reasons a child could be missing.

”Around here it’s almost completely runaways,” said Tim Doyle, RCPD juvenile program supervisor. “We will occasionally get what you’d call a parental kidnapping where the biological parent may not have rights to the child and they will take the child and that’s obviously different from some stranger kidnapping a child, which is very very rare. But, the vast majority of it is the kid takes off on their own.”

In 2019, the department received a total of 733 runaway reports. This year, they’ve seen 486 so far.

