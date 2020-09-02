Advertisement

Journey Museum adds new ways to tour

Journey Museum
Journey Museum(KOTA KEVN)
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:28 PM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Journey Museum and Learning Center is adding on to its tour options.

The Journey had already been offering virtual tours so that people can learn about the history of the Black Hills from home.

Now, the museum is using virtual guides for in-person tours as well.

This option finds visitors opening an app on their phone and following their personalized tour program -- allowing them to physically walk through the museum without the need for large tour groups. Many of the tours are also kid-friendly, allowing for an additional educational tool -- both in-person and from home.

“We’ve actually started to learn how to do our journey into space online as a virtual zoom experience. We have been providing video lines for educational content for the youth in the community,” Troy Kilpatrick, executive director of the Journey Museum and Learning Center, says

to take a tour on your own, click the website.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Most of Rapid City’s missing children cases are runaways

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
In 2019, the department received a total of 733 runaway reports.

News

Mental health resources on campus

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
Dealing with your mental health can be difficult, but many universities have resources.

News

School nurses are more important than ever this year

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Both school districts hired additional nurses and support staff and provided them with protective equipment.

News

Falcons soar over Devils Tower, marking successful nesting season

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Park staff have observed that three peregrine falcon chicks have fledged from their neston Devils Tower.

Economy

New option on bidding STAR Academy property

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
A live auction is taking place soon-- South Dakota is open for business on a national scale

Latest News

News

Fundraisers during pandemic prove difficult for nonprofits

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
The pandemic has impacted many different industries, including local organizations and non-profits.

News

Wednesday sees Red Flag Warning for fire danger

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
Fire risk high

News

World War II ended 75 years ago Wednesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
75th anniversary of the end of WWII.

Community

Two organizations are teaming up to fight food insecurity in the Black Hills.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Thousands of pounds of food have been donated to families already.

News

Rapid City's 'Coffee With a Planner' is back

Updated: 3 hours ago
Coffee with a planner is back with some changes