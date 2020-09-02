Advertisement

Falcons soar over Devils Tower, marking successful nesting season

Park staff have observed that three peregrine falcon chicks have fledged from their nest on Devils Tower.
Park staff have observed that three peregrine falcon chicks have fledged from their nest on Devils Tower.(Lucas Barth | Lucas Barth (NPS))
By KEVN Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:59 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Climbing routes have reopened on Devil’s Tower due to the Peregrine falcons who nested there leaving.

On Aug. 31 rangers Devils Tower National Monument at confirmed the three chicks fledged from the nest. Chief of Resources Russ Cash said protecting flacons during the spring and summer is crucial to the species survival.

“Three chicks is truly an incredible number, and here at the Tower we are thrilled to have witnessed their development,” Cash said. “The success of the nest has been a bright, uplifting spot to an otherwise chaotic year. The hard work of our biologists and the cooperation of the climbing community and visitors, has ensured that these three young falcons have a good shot at life.”

The Tower didn’t see a successful nest in 2019, likely due to a rainy, wet spring. This makes success in 2020 “all the more exciting,” said Nickolos Myers, chief of interpretation and supervisory park ranger and Devils Tower National Monument.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Most of Rapid City’s missing children cases are runaways

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
In 2019, the department received a total of 733 runaway reports.

News

Mental health resources on campus

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
Dealing with your mental health can be difficult, but many universities have resources.

News

School nurses are more important than ever this year

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Both school districts hired additional nurses and support staff and provided them with protective equipment.

Economy

New option on bidding STAR Academy property

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
A live auction is taking place soon-- South Dakota is open for business on a national scale

Latest News

News

Fundraisers during pandemic prove difficult for nonprofits

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
The pandemic has impacted many different industries, including local organizations and non-profits.

News

Journey Museum adds new ways to tour

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Journey Museum tour

News

Wednesday sees Red Flag Warning for fire danger

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
Fire risk high

News

World War II ended 75 years ago Wednesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
75th anniversary of the end of WWII.

Community

Two organizations are teaming up to fight food insecurity in the Black Hills.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Thousands of pounds of food have been donated to families already.

News

Rapid City's 'Coffee With a Planner' is back

Updated: 3 hours ago
Coffee with a planner is back with some changes