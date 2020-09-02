Cooler with less wind Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Strong winds will continue through the evening and early overnight hours. Gusts of 45-60 mph are expected for many, especially in western South Dakota. After midnight, the winds will begin to weaken into the morning hours. Skies are mostly clear with lows in the 40s and 50s.

The wind will not be much of a problem for Thursday. Sunny skies dominate and cooler temperatures settle in, for now. Highs will be in the 70s for many with a few near or in the 80s closer to the Nebraska state line. Sunshine continues Friday, but the temperatures will start to warm up again. Highs will be in the 80s for the majority of the area before another hot day returns Saturday. Temperatures will be in the 90s for many to begin the weekend. A little cooler on Sunday with highs down in the 80s, before a big chill returns to the area.

Starting off next week, highs will be in the 50s and 60s Monday and Tuesday. Clouds skies are expected with a few showers here and there. It is going to be feeling pretty chilly, given it is the coldest air of the season, so far. Bust out the sweatshirts and even some jackets, as lows will drop into the 30s Tuesday morning. There is the potential to see some snow fall in the higher elevations of the Black Hills Monday night. We will keep an eye on it, but don’t expect it to be a problem at all, as roads are still far to warm for anything to stick.

