Artist Captures Spirit of the Hills

Black Hills Backstory: Linda Kottke
By Blake Joseph
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 9:52 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Nestled in the former boomtown of Lead, S.D. is a plethora of artwork most South Dakotans would recognize if not for the artist then by the location.

Kottke says “that was when Beaujolais winery came into the business in Deadwood. They said they had a winery in the Black Hills so I quickly came home and painted what their winery looks like” as she describes a scene of colors and shapes resembling a vineyard in the Black Hills.

Linda Kottke has been painting the Black Hills for as long as she can remember and when it comes to her style of watercolors she’s specific.

Kottke says “Fauvism. My watercolors are in Fauvism. They are free and watery. It’s kind of like Impressionism but a Fauvist doesn’t use one shape. Instead, I create a shape with the paints. The faster the better.”

Fauvism is the style of an early 20-century modern artist whose works emphasized painterly qualities and strong color over the representation or realistic values retained by Impressionism.

And it’s the impression she’s trying to capture.

Kottke says “and I did this because I thought they were going to tear it down,” when describing the now Deadwood Mt. Grand. “For so many years it sat there with nobody in it just a few storage places for the Highway Department and I thought they were going to tear that down one of these days so that’s why I painted it.”

Kottke’s perspective is unto itself yet you can’t help think you’ve seen it before.

Kottke says “My house on Adams street overlooked Mt. Moriah and I came back and all of a sudden I was seeing the trees and shadows and I did it in about ten minutes.”

Linda Kottke is painting the Black Hills one stroke at a time... because of its ceaseless beauty.

For more of Linda’s work you can visit kottkearts.com

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

