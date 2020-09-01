Advertisement

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao awards more than $1B to airports across the country

By Jillian Angeline
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:47 AM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced more than $1.2 billion in grants to help airports amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The money will fund critical airport infrastructure and safety projects at 405 airports.

“All of this is to ensure airports, who are suffering greatly during this COVID-19 crisis, are able to spring back into action when the passengers come back,” Chao said.

The grants are funded through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program and the coronavirus relief package, the CARES Act. Improvements will include reconstructing runways, rehabilitating taxiways, installing runway lighting and adding snow removal equipment.

“All these new investments in airport infrastructure is going to improve the traveling experience for the passenger. We’re going to have better paving on taxiways, so it’ll be a smoother ride out and return,” Chao said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic and economic crisis, President Trump’s Administration has awarded more than $10 billion to airports across the country.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

South Dakota State-Tribal Relations Committee meets without Governor Noem

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:46 PM MDT
|
By Austin Goss
The State-Tribal Relations committee met for the first time since Governor Kristi Noem declined an invitation to future meetings.

News

South Dakota State-Tribal Relations Committee meets without Gov. Noem

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:46 PM MDT
|
By Austin Goss
The State-Tribal Relations committee met for the first time since Governor Kristi Noem declined an invitation to future meetings.

News

South Dakota State-Tribal Relations Committee meets without Governor Noem

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:38 PM MDT
|
By Austin Goss
The State-Tribal Relations committee met for the first time since Governor Kristi Noem declined an invitation to future meetings.

News

Heartland Hemp Association to host event in Fort Pierre

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:20 PM MDT
|
By Austin Goss
The event comes as South Dakota is on the eve of legalized hemp.

News

Seattle mayor responds to Noem after slamming ‘Democrat-run’ city in RNC speech

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 9:10 AM MDT
|
By KEVN Staff
Gov. Kristi Noem used her prime-time speaking slot at the Republican National Convention to blast Democrat-run cities for the riots and civil unrest that have taken place across the country this summer.

Latest News

News

Watch: Noem says “founding principles are under attack” in RNC speech

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 8:18 AM MDT
|
By KEVN Staff
Governor Kristi Noem gave remarks at the 2020 Republican National Convention Wednesday night, stating the nation’s “founding principles are under attack.”

National

Jerry Falwell resigns from Liberty University amid sex scandal

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 2:23 PM MDT
|
Jerry Falwell resigns from Liberty University amid sex scandal.

News

Governor Kristi Noem Signs Executive Order for Educational Flexibility

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:18 AM MDT
|
By Austin Goss
The executive order waives certain testing requirments that students may not have been able to fulfill due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

National

RNC Day 2: Republicans rally behind Trump

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 9:59 AM MDT
|
Republicans seek to flip the Democrats' script with their own pandemic-era convention.

Coronavirus

It's the GOP's turn, as the party kicks off the Republican National Convention

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:38 PM MDT
|
It's the GOP's turn, as the party kicks off the Republican National Convention.

News

Noem casts state GOP’s delegate votes for Trump at RNC

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 2:26 PM MDT
|
By KEVN Staff
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem delivered the state’s Republican delegate votes to President Donald Trump in person.