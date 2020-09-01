Advertisement

The Rapid Transit System will resume Saturday operations

People can now use RapidRide and Dial-A-Ride again on Saturdays.
People are waiting for the bus to come.
By Cali Montana
Published: Sep. 1, 2020
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid Transit System will begin offering full services on Saturday again, starting Sept. 5.

All services were suspended back on May 30th for two weeks, after three Rapid City Transit drivers tested positive for COVID-19. Services then started back up in a limited capacity back in June.

Now that the transit system has enough drivers, Saturday services will resume.

RapidRide will be operating on Saturday from 9:50 am- to 4:40 pm, with Dial-A-Ride available from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm.

Drivers and riders are required to wear masks, and hygiene protocols will be conducted at the end of each route.

In addition, social distancing will take place whenever possible.

And with school quickly approaching, ridership numbers are up in the air, but with an increase in cases, what will happen if there is an outbreak?

“Circumstance by Circumstance. You know we got enough drivers so that we can resume normal operations at this point and time. Our contingency plans would include, you know, reducing hours if we had to at some point in the future obviously, the worst-case scenario is we get into a situation like we had on May 30,” says the communication coordinator for Rapid City, Darrell Shoemaker.

The City of Rapid City will once again be offering the ‘Youth Ride Free’ Program, which provides free public transit rides for students going to and from school, as well as any other type of activity or job.

There will be some changes this year, and bus passes will not be required.

“But we’re requiring them to register, so we’re asking that the parent contact Rapid transit, provide the student’s name, the school that they go to, contact information. That’s basically just in case there is a situation where we need to reach out to the guardian to the parent,” says Shoemaker.

Parents can register their students by going online to RapidRide.org or by contacting Rapid Transit at 605-394-6631.

