Sturgis Mustang Rally rolls into Sturgis

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Sturgis Mustang Rally officially kicks off September 1st, but some of the famous Ford cars have already rolled into the Black Hills.

The week-long Rally hosts a variety of events throughout the area.

Cars from across the nation make their way to Sturgis...and while the city may always be most well-known for rides on two wheels, Mustang enthusiasts are hoping their cars will gain some traction as well.

“It is really fun to start getting know for the Mustang rally. On a given weekend of the show, there are over 1,000 cars that are just Mustangs and that is a pretty awesome deal,” Troy Krieger, says

a list of events can be found here http://www.sturgismustangrally.com/schedule.htm

