Advertisement

Sturgis Mustang Rally rolls into Sturgis

Mustang Rally in Sturgis
Mustang Rally in Sturgis(Jeff Voss)
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:30 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Sturgis Mustang Rally officially kicks off September 1st, but some of the famous Ford cars have already rolled into the Black Hills.

The week-long Rally hosts a variety of events throughout the area.

Cars from across the nation make their way to Sturgis...and while the city may always be most well-known for rides on two wheels, Mustang enthusiasts are hoping their cars will gain some traction as well.

“It is really fun to start getting know for the Mustang rally. On a given weekend of the show, there are over 1,000 cars that are just Mustangs and that is a pretty awesome deal,” Troy Krieger, says

a list of events can be found here http://www.sturgismustangrally.com/schedule.htm

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pet of the Week - Leroy

Updated: 41 minutes ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Wyoming PACE

Updated: 42 minutes ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Sixth Street Corridor

Updated: 43 minutes ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Pool Preps

Updated: 44 minutes ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

Latest News

News

After school Care

Updated: 45 minutes ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Quarantine in College

Updated: 46 minutes ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

Education

After school programs are going to be looking a little different

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Soon Rapid City Schools will be starting meaning so do after school programs, but with COVID-19 these programs are changing.

News

August homicide numbers in Rapid City almost surpass all of 2019

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
This month's homicide rate has been "highly unusual".

News

Decreased Central States Fair attendance shouldn’t affect the Stock Show next year

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Unlike the fair, the stock show relies less on foot traffic to make the organization money.

News

Swim Center and Ice Arena are opening back up

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Both facilities opening back up