Posts about 6% of COVID-19 deaths are ’taken out of context,” South Dakota officials say

Covid-19
Covid-19(Graytv)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:13 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There are a lot of numbers out there, some real and some not.

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump shared two posts which falsely claimed COVID-19 deaths are not as high as previously thought.

The posts said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its COVID-19 death numbers to show that only 9,210 Americans have died from the virus. Twitter removed the first tweet for violating its rules. Another post linked to a story from the Gateway Pundit, a conservative news site. That tweet was still up as of publication.

Tweets from the president misconstrue federal data on COVID-19 victims.

As of Aug. 31, the CDC reported that 182,622 Americans have died since the beginning of the pandemic.

Claims that the CDC adjusted its COVID-19 death numbers appear to have originated on Facebook. On Monday state epidemiologist Joshua Clayton addressed the social media post. He said the post claiming the CDC now says only 6% of the deaths attributed to COVID-19 are actually due to the virus is “taken out of context.”

”A lot of individuals have a lot of conditions, they’re chronic conditions, that ultimately play a role in their death,” Clayton said Monday. “Just something to keep in mind, that 6% is taken out of context and that should not be viewed as those are the only people who died of COVID-19.”

