Pennington County is installing air purification systems inside the jail among other places

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - COVID-19 is rising in Western South Dakota and at Tuesday’s Pennington County commission meeting, the board approved a way to combat the virus in county buildings.

Director of Building and Grounds Mike Kuhl is working with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office on 25 air purification systems.

“The systems charge particles in the air which helps screen them out through the filtering system helping clean the buildings, it also kills pathogens in the air which would include Coronavirus,” says Kuhl.

The equipment will be placed inside H-VAC systems at the Care Campus, Juvenile Services Center, Public Safety Building, Building and grounds, Jail Annex, and the Jail, a place where Chief Deputy Brian Mueller says the only way to stop the spread is to isolate infected people.

“The quality of air that we breath is always important and being able to improve that quality in such tight confined spaces as we have in these facilities with the client population that we deal with is very important,” says Mueller.

The upgrade will cost the county three hundred and fifteen thousand dollars, it’s a cost that’s covered by the CARES Act.

“We have to get these machines purchased and paid for prior to the end of the year, so we’re on a tight deadline but we’re excited to get the project moving forward and really excited for the health and welfare of our staff and those we serve in our facilities,” says Mueller.

The systems will be installed in the next six to eight weeks.

